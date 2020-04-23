Pedestrian hit by MAX train near Lloyd Center

The crash happened near the Lloyd Center/Ne 11th Avenue station, Portland police said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Blue, green and red TriMet MAX lines were disrupted Wednesday night after a train collided with a pedestrian near the Lloyd Center in Northeast Portland.

The crash happened near the Lloyd Center/Ne 11th Avenue station, Portland police said.

Shuttle buses are running between the Northeast 7th stop and the Gateway Transit Center, TriMet officials said, and travelers should expect delays.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital but their condition and identity are unknown at this time.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.