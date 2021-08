PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was struck by a semi-truck Tuesday night near Woodland, authorities said.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5 at Dike Road and Life Flight was called to the scene, Washington State Patrol said.

All southbound lanes were blocked but had reopened by about 11 p.m.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries but their condition is unknown at this time.