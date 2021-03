PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was hit by a train Wednesday night in Southeast Portland, officials said.

The collision, which involved a commercial freight train, happened near SE Yamhill Street and SE 2nd Avenue, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

The pedestrian was rushed to OHSU by ambulance, firefighters said.

Few details are available at this time. KOIN 6 News is working to learn more and will update this story as soon as possible.