PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gresham early Monday morning, police said.

Officers and medics were called to the area of SE Roberts Avenue and SE Hogan Road around 6:49 a.m.

Gresham police told KOIN 6 News the driver stayed at the scene and called 911. The pedestrian was reportedly conscious and breathing at the time of the call.

This is a developing story.