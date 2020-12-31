Pedestrian hit by vehicle in NE Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening in Northeast Salem, police said.

Authorities said the “serious” crash happened at Silverton Road NE and Lana Avenue NE.

Eastbound Silverton was closed to all traffic and just one lane of westbound Silverton was open. Traffic was also impacted on Lana Avenue.

This is a developing story. No other details are available at this time.

