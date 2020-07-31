Pedestrian hit by vehicle in SE Portland

Crashes

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic portland police siren_163182

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday evening in Southeast Portland, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team responded to the 17200 block of SE Mill Court to help.

No other details have been released.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more and will udpate this story as soon as possible.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss