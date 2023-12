PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was hit and killed shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday in Northeast Portland, police said.

The crash happened on NE 122nd north of Glisan, officials said. When officers arrived the pedestrian had already died.

Authorities did not say if the driver stayed at the scene or left before police arrived.

PPB’s Major Crash Team is at the scene. The investigation into case 23-314871 is open and active.