Pedestrian hit in SE Portland, taken to hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was hit by a driver early Thursday morning in Southeast Portland and was taken to the hospital, police told KOIN 6 News.

The crash happened a little after 6 a.m. at SE 148th and Division. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, officials said.

There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian or the circumstances that led to the crash.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.