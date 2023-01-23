PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian died at a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Southeast Portland early Monday morning, according to Portland police.

The crash happened in the area of Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast 92nd Avenue around 3 a.m. PPB said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where police said they succumbed to their injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-20856.

The Major Crash Team is handling the investigation, which has shut down Southeast Holgate Boulevard from Southeast 92nd Avenue to Southeast 91st Avenue.