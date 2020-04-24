Pedestrian hit, killed by Amtrak train in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train on Friday morning, say Portland police.
The deadly accident occurred at Southeast Clay Street and Southeast 2nd Avenue around 8 a.m. It is still unclear what led up to the incident.
KOIN 6 News has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.