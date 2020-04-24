1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH: Coronavirus “Facts Not Fear” Digital Update Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Pedestrian hit, killed by Amtrak train in SE Portland

Crashes

This is a developing story

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train on Friday morning, say Portland police.

The deadly accident occurred at Southeast Clay Street and Southeast 2nd Avenue around 8 a.m. It is still unclear what led up to the incident.

KOIN 6 News has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss