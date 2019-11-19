Closings
Forest Grove Sch. Dist.

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Buckman neighborhood

Crashes

Medical help came but the person died at the scene

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on East Burnside in the Buckman neighborhood late Monday night.

Medical help came but the person died at the scene.

Portland police said the driver stayed at the scene.

The Major Crash Team investigated and East Burnside was closed from Southeast 20th to Southeast 24th.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget