Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Buckman neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on East Burnside in the Buckman neighborhood late Monday night.
Medical help came but the person died at the scene.
Portland police said the driver stayed at the scene.
The Major Crash Team investigated and East Burnside was closed from Southeast 20th to Southeast 24th.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.