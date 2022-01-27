Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup truck in McMinnville

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 60-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a pickup truck in McMinnville Wednesday morning, officials said.

McMinnville Police and Fire Department arrived at the scene at NE Riverside Drive and NE Alpha Drive around 7:56 a.m. Despite fire personnel’s life-saving attempts, officials say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim had been struck by a Ram 3500 pickup.

According to the police, the 84-year-old driver was cooperative and stayed at the scene.

NE Riverside Drive was closed for nearly three hours between NE Marsh Lane and NE Miller Street.