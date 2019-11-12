Pedestrian hit, killed in Forest Grove crash

KOIN 6 News has a crew on the way to the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was hit and killed near Forest Grove on Tuesday morning.

The man was hit on Northwest Martin Road just north of Forest Grove around 6:45 a.m. Deputies say the man was walking on the shoulder of the road.

The man who died was apparently on his way to Oregon Roses, where he worked. He was hit just a few yards from the building’s entrance. He is believed to have been in his 70s.

Deputies say it looks like a “terrible accident” and there will likely be no charges against the driver.

NW Martin Rd. will be closed between Verbort Road and Highway 47 for several hours, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

