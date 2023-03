Driver stayed at the scene at NE Sandy and 162nd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died after being hit by a car in Northeast Portland Saturday evening, police told KOIN 6 News.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of NE Sandy and 162nd. The driver stayed at the scene, officials said.

The investigation, case number 23-57794, remains active. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the PPB’s Traffic Investigations Unit: crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov

No other information is available at this time.