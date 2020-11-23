Pedestrian hit, killed while attempting to cross I-5 in Salem

The drivers have been cooperative with the investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 5 in Salem on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officials say the crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m. near the Market Street Interchange when a pedestrian was reportedly attempting to cross the freeway. The person was first struck by a Dodge Ram pickup and was then hit by a Toyota 4-Runner.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

Two lanes of I-5 were closed for several hours after the crash as an investigation began. Police say both drivers have been cooperative.