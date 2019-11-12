Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Salem street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 60-year-old woman was hit and killed while trying to cross a Salem street Monday evening, said local police.
The crash happened at Portland Road near Wayside Terrace NE around 6:18 p.m. Witnesses told police a woman was trying to cross when a car driving north hit her.
Bystanders rushed to help the woman but she was later pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators identified her as Josephine Watkins of Salem.
The 19-year-old driver stopped and stayed at the scene to cooperate with authorities, said Salem Police. No one in the car was injured in the crash.
The crosswalk Watkins was using has warning lights but witnesses told officials the lights were not flashing when the crash happened.
No citations have been issued and the crash is still under investigation.
