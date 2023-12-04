PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Southbound Interstate 5 was closed near the Moda Center Monday morning after authorities said a person was hit on the freeway.

According to Portland police, officers said they responded around 2:30 a.m. to the crash report on Interstate 5 and arrived to find a pedestrian who had been hit.

That person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the driver remained at the scene.

During the investigation, officials said Interstate 5 southbound is closed with traffic diverting to the Fremont Bridge, although the scene is expected to clear before the morning commute.