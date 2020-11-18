Pedestrian seriously hurt in SE Portland hit-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run Tuesday night in Southeast Portland’s Centennial neighborhood, police said.
The Major Crash Team was called to the 16000 block of SE Stark Street. SE Stark was closed between SE 157th and SE 162nd avenues.
Portland police said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.
An investigation was underway. KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.
