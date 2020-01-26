Pedestrian hit, seriously injured on NE Portland Hwy

The highway is closed in both directions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car hit a pedestrian in Northeast Portland Saturday night, leaving that person with serious injuries, according to local police.

Portland police reported the crash via Twitter just after 10 p.m. The woman was hit on NE Portland Highway. She was taken to the hospital with what police described as serious injuries, but in an update clarified that those injuries “do not appear to be life threatening.”

A section of roadway is closed in both directions between NE Cully Blvd. and NE 60th Ave. as authorities investigate. NE Portland Highway is expected to reopen before midnight.

This is a developing story.