PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Clark County early Thursday morning, officials said.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. near the entrance to Interstate 205, just south of Northeast 134th Street. Deputies found a person suffering from serious injuries lying in the roadway. That person was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies said the driver involved stayed at the scene.

An investigation is underway and has shut down Northeast 134th Street eastbound from Northeast 20th Avenue and Northeast 23rd Avenue.