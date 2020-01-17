Pedestrian hurt, TV Hwy closed at SW 198th

Crashes

Life Flight was alerted

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on TV Highway and SW 198th in Aloha, Jan. 16, 2020. (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A serious crash involving a pedestrian at SW 198th and TV Hwy happened late Thursday afternoon, TVF&R tweeted.

The crash in Aloha closed TV Hwy in both directions around 5:45 p.m. Life Flight was called to the scene and took the pedestrian for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.

