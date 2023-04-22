PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a car in Southeast Portland Friday night, police said.

At around 9:43 p.m., Gresham police said they responded to the report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 168th Avenue.

The pedestrian was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital where Gresham officials said he is in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene and an investigation is currently underway.