Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Northeast Portland early Monday.

According to police, the pedestrian was struck near the 10000 block of Northeast 33rd Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Based on the initial investigation, police believe the car was heading north when the driver hit the pedestrian, who was in the street.

When first responders arrived, they found the victim down in the roadway. They were then declared dead.

The driver involved remained at the scene and cooperated with the police. No other information is available at this time.