PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car along US Highway 26 in Clackamas County, according to Oregon State Police.
The incident was reported near Southeast Paha Loop at about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, where police say 63-year-old Eric Echtinaw from Sandy ran in front of an SUV that was traveling west. Echtinaw was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver of the car, 25-year-old Brendan Bollock from Welches, remained at the scene following the incident and has been cooperative throughout the investigation.
No other details were immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.