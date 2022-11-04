PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car along US Highway 26 in Clackamas County, according to Oregon State Police.

The incident was reported near Southeast Paha Loop at about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, where police say 63-year-old Eric Echtinaw from Sandy ran in front of an SUV that was traveling west. Echtinaw was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the car, 25-year-old Brendan Bollock from Welches, remained at the scene following the incident and has been cooperative throughout the investigation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No other details were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.