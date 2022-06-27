PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a teenage driver in Salem late Sunday night, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 10 p.m. Sunday, MCSO responded to a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Lancaster Drive and Ibex Street. There, officials said they found a man and pronounced him deceased.

The 19-year-old driver stayed at the scene, according to authorities.

MCSO said no citations or arrests were made immediately. Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number at 503-588-5032.