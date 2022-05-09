PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian died after being struck on the Morrison Bridge Sunday evening, Portland police said.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on the Morrison Bridge westbound near the southbound I-5 ramp.

Once on the scene, medics tried to save the man’s life but ultimately pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver reportedly stayed and cooperated with police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-121917, or call (503) 823-2103.