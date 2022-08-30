PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man died after he was struck by a semi-truck in the East Columbia neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before 9:45 p.m., PPB said officers were dispatched to the crash on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at North Marine Drive.

Officers said they found the man dead on the scene after he reportedly tried to cross Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he was struck by the semi.

A man has died after he was struck by a semi-truck in the East Columbia neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. August 30, 2022 (KOIN).

PPB said the driver of the semi remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed at North Gertz Road along with the southbound off-ramp from Interstate 5 to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is shut down as authorities investigate.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-234212.