Crash at NE 33rd and Lombard happened around 10:10 p.m

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hit-and-run driver is being sought after a pedestrian was killed in Northeast Portland late Tuesday night.

The crash at NE 33rd and Lombard happened around 10:10 p.m., Portland police said. The pedestrian was already dead by the time officers arrived at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No description of a suspected vehicle has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB Traffic Investigations by email: crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov The case number is 23-149340.