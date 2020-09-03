Pedestrian killed by hit-run driver in Vancouver

The crash happened near E. Mill Plain Boulevard and Grand Boulevard

A GMC Envoy suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian near E. Mill Plain Boulevard and Grand Boulevard in Vancouver, Sept. 2, 2020. (Vancouver Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian Wednesday evening in Vancouver.

The crash happened shortly before 6:45 p.m. near E. Mill Plain Boulevard and Grand Boulevard, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

The suspect vehicle — a silver or light tan GMC Envoy — was last seen traveling westbound on Mill Plain.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD at 360.869.6800.

