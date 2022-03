PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Beaverton early Tuesday morning, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. near Farmington Road at Hall Boulevard. Beaverton police say the driver fled the scene.

Farmington Road will be closed while police investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to call 503.629.0111 and reference case 22-0740125.