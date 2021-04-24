Pedestrian killed in crash with Tri-Met train in N Portland

PORTLAND, ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed early Saturday after being struck by a TriMet train in North Portland.

Emergency crews were sent to the intersection of N Interstate Ave and N Larrabee Avenue around 1:30 a.m. following reports of a train colliding with a pedestrian. Officers with the Portland Police Bureau discovered one person deceased shortly after arriving at the scene.

TriMet was forced to temporarily shut down service during the investigation. Officials with Tri-Met and the Oregon Medical Examiner are slated to provide an update on their findings when available, according to PPB.

The victim’s identity will be released once the next of kin has been notified.