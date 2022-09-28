PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died after being hit by a driver on Highway 99 in Corvallis on Tuesday night, officials said.

The involved-driver reported the incident near Northwest Circle Boulevard just after 9:10 p.m., according to Corvallis PD.

The pedestrian, a 48-year-old Corvallis man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Corvallis PD said they will publicly identify the man after his family is notified.

Investigators said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

Highway 99 was closed from Northwest Circle Boulevard to Northwest Buchannan Avenue for three hours while authorities investigated.

Witnesses or anyone with information on the crash are asked to contact Detective Derrick Samuels at 541-766-6982 or derrick.samuels@corvallisoregon.gov.