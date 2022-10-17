PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person died Monday morning when officials say they were struck by a vehicle while walking in Southeast Portland.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Southeast Stark Street near Southeast 146th Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Portland police said it will publicly identify the person at a later time.

PPB said the driver cooperated with investigators and remained at the scene.

Southeast Stark Street is shut down from Southeast 143rd Avenue and Southeast 148th Avenue.