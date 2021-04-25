Pedestrian killed in NE Portland hit-and-run crash

Crashes

Driver fled the scene after striking man Saturday night

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic crime scene tape generic breaking generic crash generic police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed after being hit by a car in Northeast Portland Saturday night.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau were called to the intersection of NE 82nd and NE Alberta street just after 11 p.m. after a report of a crash. When they arrived, the discovered an adult man with fatal injuries.

Police said the driver did not remain at the scene. No suspect information is currently available.

Investigators have temporarily closed NE 82nd in both directions between NE Wygant Street and NE Killingsworth Street.

Anyone with information about the crash i urged to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories