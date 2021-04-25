Pedestrian killed in NE Portland hit-and-run crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed after being hit by a car in Northeast Portland Saturday night.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau were called to the intersection of NE 82nd and NE Alberta street just after 11 p.m. after a report of a crash. When they arrived, the discovered an adult man with fatal injuries.

Police said the driver did not remain at the scene. No suspect information is currently available.

Investigators have temporarily closed NE 82nd in both directions between NE Wygant Street and NE Killingsworth Street.

Anyone with information about the crash i urged to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.