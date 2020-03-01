Pedestrian killed in NE Portland hit and run

Police are still looking for the driver responsible

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was killed in a hit and run crash in Northeast Portland Saturday night, said local police, and they are still looking for the driver responsible.

The pedestrian was at the intersection of NE 42nd Ave and NE Halsey St just after 9:30 p.m. when a driver struck them and then drove off. That person was found dead by responding authorities.

Police have not yet identified the victim and are still working to notify the victim’s family.

Portland Police’s Major Crash Team is now investigating the hit and run, however, no arrests have been made in connection with the case. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the police.

