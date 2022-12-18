PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was struck and killed by a driver in North Portland Sunday night, police said.

The crash at the intersection of N. Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place happened just after 9 p.m. Officers found the pedestrian already dead, officials said. The driver stayed at the scene.

Roads in the area were closed during the investigation, which is now being handled by the Major Crash Team.

The case number is 22-334935. Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB by email: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov