Pedestrian killed in traffic lanes of Interstate Bridge

There were no arrests or citations, said police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was hit and killed on the Interstate Bridge Friday morning.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Friday. Police said the pedestrian was in the traffic lanes on the bridge at the time of the crash. The victim has not been identified by police.

The driver stopped and cooperated with authorities, and police said the incident is still under investigation.

The Major Crash Team is now leading the investigation and asked that anyone with information on the collision contact Officer Phillip Maynard 503-823-2236.