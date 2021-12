Multnomah County deputies at the scene of a fatal crash in Troutdale, December 30, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Troutdale early Thursday evening, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash at SW 257th and 28th happened around 5:30 p.m. The pedestrian died at the scene and the driver stayed and talked with emergency responders.

An investigation into the crash is underway. No further details are available at this time.