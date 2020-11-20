Pedestrian killed near Hwy 99, driver stayed at scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was killed in Clackamas County early Thursday night, and the driver remained at the scene, authorities said.
The crash closed South End Road between Hwy 99 and S. Rocky Bluff Lane, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
No other information is available at this time.
