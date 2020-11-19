Pedestrian killed by MAX train near Hollywood Transit Center

The scene of a crash involving a TriMet MAX train and a pedestrian in Northeast Portland, Nov. 18, 2020. (KOIN)

Unclear if the act was intentional, investigators said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person trying to run across eastbound I-84 jumped in front of an oncoming MAX train and was killed near the Hollywood Transit Center, Portland police said.

Authorities said it’s unclear if this was an intentional act or if the person was “trying to outrun the train and continue to the other side of the freeway.”

TriMet officials said on their website the Blue, Green and Red lines are delayed at this time.

