Pedestrian on I-5 killed near Interstate Bridge

6th pedestrian killed in Portland so far in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person on I-5 just south of the Interstate Bridge was hit and killed by a driver Monday evening, Portland police said.

The crash was reported at 8:19 p.m. By the time officers arrived, the pedestrian died. The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene, officials said.

So far in 2022, there have been 10 traffic fatalities in Portland. Six have involved pedestrians.

PPB’s Major Crash Team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at 503.823.2103 or by email: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov The case number is 22-29269.