PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A person suffered life-threatening injuries when they were struck by a driver less than a half-mile from Parkrose High School Tuesday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said.

According to police, the Major Crash Team arrived at the scene of the crash on Northeast 122nd Avenue near Powell Grove Cemetery at around 8 a.m.

Police said the injured pedestrian was taken in an ambulance to a hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement, police said.

Northeast 122nd Avenue is closed at Northeast Shaver Street during the investigation.