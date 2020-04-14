Pedestrian rushed to hospital after TV Highway crash

The pedestrian's condition is not yet known

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Hillsboro early Tuesday morning.

The collision happened at the intersection of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway and Southeast Cornelius Pass Road around 6:30 a.m. Hillsboro Police say the pedestrian was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, but their condition is not yet known.

The intersection is closed as crews investigate the scene. Drivers should use Johnson Street between Southeast 75th Avenue and Southeast 209th Avenue as an alternate route.

