Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in NE Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stretch of Northeast 82nd Avenue in Portland has been shut down due to a crash that left one person seriously injured.

The crash occurred near the 8200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday morning. According to authorities, a pedestrian was struck and sustained life-threatening injuries. There is no word on their current condition.

NE 82ND Ave closed Sandy-Prescott for Major Crash Team investigation of a pedestrian hit in the roadway. Pedestrian sustained life threatening injuries. Road closed for a couple hours. pic.twitter.com/lwN4AvUCNI — PPB Traffic Division (@ppbtraffic) February 3, 2021

NE 82nd Avenue is closed from NE Sandy Boulevard to Northeast Prescott Street as crews clear the scene. The closure is expected to last several hours, avoid the area or expect delays.

This is a developing story.