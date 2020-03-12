Pedestrian seriously injured in NE Vancouver crash

Live Now
Portland declares State of Emergency over coronavirus
by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A collision between a car and a pedestrian left one 49-year-old Vancouver resident seriously injured, according to police.

The crash occurred on Northeast Andresen Road in Vancouver early Thursday morning. Police say the pedestrian was sent to a nearby hospital but his current status is unknown. The driver, 28, suffered minor injuries. Intoxication is not believed to be a factor.

NE Andresen was closed between Northeast Mall Drive and Northeast 58th Street as investigators worked the scene, but it since re-opened.

