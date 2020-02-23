Pedestrian seriously injured in W Burnside crash

The Major Crash Team has been called

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver struck a pedestrian on West Burnside Saturday evening, leaving that person with serious injuries, said Portland Police via Twitter.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Medics took the pedestrian to a nearby hospital with what authorities described as “life-threatening injuries.”

Police have closed a portion of W Burnside, in both directions, between 22nd and 23rd streets. The Major Crash Team has been called out to the area.

The driver of the car stopped and has remained at the scene to cooperate with the crash investigation, said police.

This is a developing story.