Pedestrian struck in Clark County, rushed to hospital

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is injured after being hit by a car in Clark County late Tuesday night.

According to deputies, 40-year-old Robert Gonzalez was walking in the northbound lane of Northeast 50th Avenue when he was struck. He was reportedly not wearing reflective clothing and was not in a crosswalk, despite the section of the road being in a 40 mph speed zone without any street lights.

Gonzales was sent to the hospital with serious injuries. His condition is not known at this time.

The driver did not show any signs of impairment and was not issued a citation.

