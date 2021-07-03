Pedestrian struck by van in Salem, dies in hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 73-year-old woman died Friday evening after being struck by a van in Salem.

The Salem Police Department said it received a call from parking enforcement officer who saw the vehicle hit a pedestrian at the intersection of High and Center Street NE around 5 p.m.

The woman, later identified as Marlene Moreno of Salem, was walking down the crosswalk when a van turned eastbound onto Center Street and struck her. Police said Moreno sustained critical injuries and was taken to Salem Health hospital where she later died.

The driver of the van, Paul Brogden of California, remained on the scene and cooperated with officers conducting the initial investigation, police said.

It was not immediately known in Brogden, 44, would be charged.

The investigation remains open and anyone who may have witnessed the incident in encouraged to call police.