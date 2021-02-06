Pedestrian struck, killed by car near Ross Island Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police closed a stretch of SE McLoughlin Boulevard early Saturday to investigate a deadly collision involving a pedestrian.

Officers were dispatched to SE McLoughlin and SE Franklin around 12:45 a.m. on reports of a crash. When they arrived, they discovered a person with fatal injuries stemming from a crash. The driver involved in the collision remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators, police said.

McLoughlin Boulevard will be closed both directions between SE Powell and SE Holgate during the investigation.

This is a developing story.