A pedestrian was hit and killed by a MAX train at SE 12th and Clinton in Portland, March 31, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian died Wednesday evening after being hit by a MAX train in Southeast Portland, officials said.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the person was struck near the Clinton Street and SE 12th Avenue station. Detours and shuttles were being used in place of the Orange Line MAX train.

Transit police launched an investigation. No other details are available at this time.